Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.44, approximately 1,255 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
