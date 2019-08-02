Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.44, approximately 1,255 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the first quarter worth $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the first quarter worth $1,077,000.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

