TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.02. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 2,825 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41.

Get TORTOISE PIPELI/COM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.