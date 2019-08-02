TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE:BLD traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 3,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 5,877 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $477,858.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,883.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,583 shares of company stock worth $5,357,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

