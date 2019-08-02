TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Get TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR stock remained flat at $$13.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (TKYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.