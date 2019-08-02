TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $669,759,000 after purchasing an additional 638,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,276,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

Shares of TJX opened at $52.59 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

