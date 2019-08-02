TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

