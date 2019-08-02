Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.07.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.