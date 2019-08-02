Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), 91,867 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20 ($0.37).

The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.01.

Thruvision Group Company Profile (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

