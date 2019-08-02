Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $68.22 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

