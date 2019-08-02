Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

TSE TRI traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,535. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$58.43 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$305,823.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,458.20. Also, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.85, for a total transaction of C$1,423,628.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,384,184.76.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.