Theta Token (THETA) Price Reaches $0.0461

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Theta Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coineal, Upbit and DDEX. In the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.44 or 0.05690668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, DDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, Fatbtc, WazirX, Coineal, OKEx, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

