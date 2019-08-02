TheStreet Upgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to C

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

