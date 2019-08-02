TheStreet Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGBN. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

