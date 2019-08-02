TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.28.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,596. The company has a market cap of $506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 907.71% and a negative return on equity of 159.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,435,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,521,000 after purchasing an additional 601,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,857,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,963 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,742 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

