Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 2204679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

