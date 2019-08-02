The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The Western Union updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 12,614,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $316,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

