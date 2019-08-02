The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.45% of The Western Union worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,505,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 251,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,229.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 70,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $316,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,822. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WU traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.