The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million.

Shares of RUBI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,706,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $399.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 29,311 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $181,435.09. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 601,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,910.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 25,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $157,092.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,259. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 362,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

