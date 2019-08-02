The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,549. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

