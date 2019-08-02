The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 10,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $302,252. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

