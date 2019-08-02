The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Trading Down 27.1%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) shares were down 27.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36.

The Castle Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

