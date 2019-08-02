TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 895,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,628. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.17% and a negative net margin of 99,471.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 50,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

