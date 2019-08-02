TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.25.

TFII opened at C$40.39 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$33.36 and a twelve month high of C$49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.54, for a total value of C$4,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,627,324.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,064,932.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

