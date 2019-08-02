Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $38,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,507 shares of company stock valued at $134,609,837. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.