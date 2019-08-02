Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.01% and a negative net margin of 383.19%. On average, analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,946. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.35. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

