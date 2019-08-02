Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.52

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 410133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.77 million and a P/E ratio of 106.00.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$122.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$43,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,420.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

