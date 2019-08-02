Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

TENB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 438,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,970. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. Tenable has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $494,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,768 shares of company stock worth $3,942,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

