Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.13. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 27,900 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

