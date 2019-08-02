Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.71. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6,191,848 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Santander lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,318,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 915,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.