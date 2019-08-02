Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 6,096,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,600. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,318,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 915,047 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.