Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $392.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.78. 311,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $366.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total value of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total value of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,052. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,380,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 962,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,796,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,948,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 114,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 111,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.