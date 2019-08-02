Telcoin (TEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $260,849.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Telcoin has a market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $260,849.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.85 or 0.05712509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044868 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,744,221 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

