Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 61,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $470.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Dt Four Partners, Llc purchased 39,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $645,451.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 964,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,451.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Towerview Llc purchased 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $38,937.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,692,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,263,437.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,163. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

