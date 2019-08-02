Teekay (NYSE:TK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter.

TK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.09. 477,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $441.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.52. Teekay has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teekay by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on Teekay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

