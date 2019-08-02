TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $243,867.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $243,867.00 and $13,923.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

