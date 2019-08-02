TD Securities Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$14.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 78.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRU. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.14. 391,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $944.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.26. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.35.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

