TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $107.98.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

