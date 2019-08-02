Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,999. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.75.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

