Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,379,000 after buying an additional 187,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,734,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,884,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,122,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after buying an additional 370,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $30,993,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

