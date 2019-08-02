Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Samson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Targa Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Targa Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 506,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans purchased 51,420 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

