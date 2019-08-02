Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,610. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $2,500,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,034.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,927. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

