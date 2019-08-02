Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,400 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 6.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,597,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 397,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

