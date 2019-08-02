Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,815. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $577,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,554.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,684. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 118,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

