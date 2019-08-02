Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,815. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $577,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,554.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,684. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 118,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
