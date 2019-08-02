Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 10,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. 302,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,471. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 1.62.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
