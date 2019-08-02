Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 10,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. 302,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,471. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

