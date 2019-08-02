T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTOO. HC Wainwright downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded T2 Biosystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

