Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 3,012.04%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million.

SYRS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 164,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

