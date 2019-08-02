Swing Trading Up 45.2% This Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a market cap of $92,325.00 and $496.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,315,272 coins.

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

