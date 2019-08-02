Swick Mining Services (ASX:SWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.26. Swick Mining Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 27,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.24.

Get Swick Mining Services alerts:

In other news, insider Ian McCubbing bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,600.00 ($30,921.99).

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Swick Mining Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swick Mining Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.