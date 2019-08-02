Swarm (SWM) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $5.64 million and $679,698.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00269099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.01448509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,239,340 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

