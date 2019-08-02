Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SURF. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 51,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,920. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 148.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 496,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

